New Mexico customers to save monthly with closure of San Juan Generating Station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The largest electric provider in New Mexico is

outlining the savings from the closure of a coal-fired power plant that

customers will see in the coming months. It's part of a filing mandated

by the Public Regulation Commission as part of a financing order related

to the San Juan Generating Station. The first rate credit would provide

a reduction of about $1.76 for residential customers on their monthly

bills. The second would come in October. The utility is appealing the

final order and warned earlier this week that applying the short-term

credit now would result in higher rates later.