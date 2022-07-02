New Mexico customers to save monthly with closure of San Juan Generating Station
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The largest electric provider in New Mexico is
outlining the savings from the closure of a coal-fired power plant that
customers will see in the coming months. It's part of a filing mandated
by the Public Regulation Commission as part of a financing order related
to the San Juan Generating Station. The first rate credit would provide
a reduction of about $1.76 for residential customers on their monthly
bills. The second would come in October. The utility is appealing the
final order and warned earlier this week that applying the short-term
credit now would result in higher rates later.