Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fires blamed on errors, miscalculations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple
miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry
conditions were, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of
wildfires to turn into the largest blaze in New Mexico's recorded
history. The agency on Tuesday released the findings of an investigation
into a fire that ultimately displaced thousands of people and destroyed
hundreds of homes. It also forced a pause on the agency's prescribed
fire operations nationwide. Anger and frustration have been simmering
among residents and elected officials. The blaze has charred more than
533 square miles, and forecasters are warning of post-fire flooding
threats amid summer rains.