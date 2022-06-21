Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fires blamed on errors, miscalculations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple

miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry

conditions were, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of

wildfires to turn into the largest blaze in New Mexico's recorded

history. The agency on Tuesday released the findings of an investigation

into a fire that ultimately displaced thousands of people and destroyed

hundreds of homes. It also forced a pause on the agency's prescribed

fire operations nationwide. Anger and frustration have been simmering

among residents and elected officials. The blaze has charred more than

533 square miles, and forecasters are warning of post-fire flooding

threats amid summer rains.