Primary Voter Turnout in Doña Ana County Less Than 2020

According to unofficial voting numbers released by the Doña Ana County Clerk’s office Tuesday night, 15,400 voters cast ballots in this year’s primary election in the county. That is a decrease from 2020’s primary election when approximately 16,200 voters participated in the primary election in Doña Ana County.

In a released statement from her office, Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin said, “We typically see a decline in voters in the even numbered years where there is not a presidential race.”

According to the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office, the office will prepare the canvass report of the election returns for presentation to the Board of County Commissioners by June 17, 2022. Canvassing is scheduled to begin June 8, 2022 at the Bureau of Elections Warehouse at 2480 Lakeside Drive at 1:00 pm.