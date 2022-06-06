© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico Man Gets Two Life In Prison Terms for 2009 Murders

KRWG | By AP
Published June 6, 2022 at 9:48 PM MDT
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man convicted in a 2009 double homicide case has been sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Robert Chavez’s sentences will run consecutive with previous sentences, including a 26-year prison term for drug trafficking and life in prison plus 21 years for another murder.

Chavez was convicted last month of the 2009 double homicide of Max Griego Jr. and Mary Hudson Gutierrez and sentenced last Thursday.

Prosecutors say Chavez was the leader of the “AZ Boys" organization allegedly connected to drug trafficking. Court records show Griego and
Hudson Gutierrez were found fatally shot at her Alamogordo home in July 2009 and two men plus a driver were seen fleeing the scene.

