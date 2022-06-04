5 teens wounded in shooting at El Paso house party

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a home in Socorro, TX. Police say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18. Socorro Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens. Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party. He expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.