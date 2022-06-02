New Mexico OKs rule on suspending boards of school districts

SANTA FE N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Education Department has approved a new rule allowing the state to suspend a school district board because of fraud or other serious problems that severely impair the district. The rule approved last week allows both emergency and nonemergency suspensions of entire boards but not individual members. The rule includes a requirement that the state provide notice to the district and replaces a rule adopted in 2005 that applied to superintendents, principals and charter school governing boards. The state in 2021 suspended the Los Lunas and Floyd school boards but department spokeswoman Judy Robinson said the revised rule was intended to clarify the process, not a response to a particular incident.”