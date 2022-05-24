Cold weather slows spread of big wildfires in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in North American came to a near standstill overnight amid light rain and frosty temperatures as firefighters scrambled Tuesday to clear flammable vegetation and deployed aircraft to douse smoldering forests. Wildland firefighters in New Mexico are bracing for the anticipated return of hot, dry and windy weather later this week. Climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires in the western U.S. A wildfire on the outskirts of Los Alamos National Laboratory is 85% encircled by clearings and barriers that can stop a wildfire from spreading further.