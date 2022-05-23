Black Fire in Gila National Forest Over 146,600 Acres

On Monday, the Black fire in the Gila National Forest was reported to be over 146,600 acres and 8 percent contained.

In coordination with Grant, Catron,and Sierra counties, the following areas are under evacuation status as of 3 pm on Sunday, May 22:

GO – Area 1: New: Starting from Taylor Peak northeast to Kline Mountain, then east to Turkey Creek, following the Bear Creek Road southeast, tying back into the north end of Area 3. The Area 1 portion, including Taylor Ranch and Alexander Peak, remains in GO. The line extends north along the Titanic Road, then east approximately eight miles before heading southeast, tying back into Area 2. The rest of Area 2 remains in Go. The rest of Area 1remains in Set, and encompasses parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.

GO – Area 6: No Change: Area 6 east of Forest Road 150 is now in Go. The area west of Forest Road 150

remains in set. This area is in Grant County.

GO – Area 4: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

GO – Area 5: No Change: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

GO – Area 7: Change: Area 7 east of Forest Road 150, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

SET – Area 7: Change: Area 7 west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

SET – Area 3: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.

SET – Area 8: New: Area beginning at the south end of Area 7, four miles south, then east approximately 27

miles. The area now includes Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties use the Ready, Set, Go evacuation program. For details visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/.

Road Closures: Highway 59, is closed from the 59/52

intersections west to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Service Road 150 is closed on North Star Mesa at the Junction of NM Highway 35. I-25 and other state highways remain open.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest entered Stage 2 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices/?aid=73002.

The New Mexico State Forester has implemented statewide fire restrictions. Information is available at https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/.