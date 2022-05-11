New Mexico fire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos

The biggest wildfire in the U.S. burning in northern New Mexico is spreading toward mountain resort towns near Taos. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says there have been no reports of widespread damage to homes despite consecutive days of howling winds pushing the massive blaze across the tinder-dry landscape. She called that good news during a briefing Tuesday as crews bulldozed new fire lines and cleared out vegetation around rural communities. The cost so far of fighting the blaze and another smaller fire has hit $65 million. Two more days of high winds are expected before relief Friday.