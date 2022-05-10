NMSU Chancellor asks for privacy following wife's arrest

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has asked for privacy after his wife Sheryl Arvizu was arrested and charged with battery on a household member. NMSU spokesperson Justin Bannister issued a statement on behalf of the Chancellor:

"Dan Arvizu and his family are going through some deeply personal issues right now. He asks for the community to grant his family privacy during this time."

The Las Cruces Sun News reports Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested Thursday night after allegedly punching Dan Arvizu, 71, multiple times while accusing him of cheating. She has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing July 15.