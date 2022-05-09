© 2022 KRWG
3 found dead in Albuquerque parking lot in murder-suicide

KRWG | By AP
Published May 9, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a man shot and killed two teenagers before turning the gun on himself in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officers responded to reports of a man shooting himself in the head in the parking lot of a Party City store on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the 53-year-old man and a boy and girl—both 16 years old and shot. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesman says investigators are looking into a history the man had with the girl and her family. They say he knew both teens but did not elaborate on their relationship.

AP
