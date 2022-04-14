Federal Water Managers Working to Address Challenges Facing Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal water managers think they have a plan

to keep the Rio Grande flowing this summer, but they conceded Thursday

it all depends on the weather. The Rio Grande is a major water source

for millions of people and thousands of square miles of farmland in

Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Mexico. Farmers along the river are

being encouraged to forego irrigating their lands this season. Climate

experts say March marked the third straight month of below-average

precipitation across the U.S., and areas of record dryness are expanding

in the West. Irrigation districts from the Pacific Northwest to the

Colorado River Basin are warning farmers to expect less this year.