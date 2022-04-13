Officials: Crews Fighting McBride Fire on Multiple Fronts

On Wednesday, U.S. Forest Service officials gave an update on the McBride fire in Ruidoso.

Officials said, the fire jumped Gavilan Canyon Road leading to the evacuation of all of Gavilan Canyon East behind the McDonald’s Restaurant. Officials said the fire was at 5,381 acres and not contained.

The McBride fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the Village of Ruidoso. The origin of the fire was near Warrior Drive and Hull Road.

Officials say on Wednesday that a number of structures were lost in the area of McBride, Gavilan Canyon, Fawn Ridge, Homestead Acres, and Lower Eagle Creek.

Officials say crews are working on multiple fronts and that the fire is currently moving down Eagle Ridge, behind Kokopelli and Outlaw. It is heading towards Elk Valley, south of the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport. The fire continues to spread to the northeast.

Offcials said that air operations were grounded mid-day but back up in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Officials said Wednesday that mandatory evacuations remained in place in the following areas:

-Moon Mountain Area: High Loop, Lupin, Starlight, ect.

-Gavilan Canyon: From Highway 70 to Lower Eagle Creek.

- East of Hull: McBride, Snowcap, Timberline, Fawn Ridge etc.

- Homestead Acres/Lower Eagle Creek

- Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates, Deer Valley, Deer Park, and Alto East of Flute Player

Officials say that residents in the listed areas can evacuate to the Ruidoso Convention Center. More evacuations are said to be possible.

If residents have animals or livestock that need to be evacuated or want to help with animals or livestock donations, they are encouraged to contact the Ruidoso Animal Shelter, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Otero County Fairgrounds, Chaves County Fairgrounds, and Roswell Animal Shelters.

Parts of the Village remain without electricity and gas. PNM, Otero Electric and Zia Natural Gas are working to restore power. An estimated time for power to be restored is not available.

Officials said that trees and power lines remain down in much of the Village.

At this time donations are no longer being accepted at Village Hall located at 313 Cree Meadows Dr., Ruidoso, NM 88345

Officials say that if you are in need of blankets, nonperishables, clothing, kid stuff, etc. or would like to donate items please drop them off at 122 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Ruidoso, NM 88345. Where donations will be handed out from 8 a.m -5 p.m. daily through Sunday.

Donations of Bedding, Clothes, Diapers, etc. please call Lisa Morales with River Crossing Ministries to coordinate delivery 575-808-1515.

Officials request that items not be taken to the Ruidoso High School, the Ruidoso Convention Center or the Ruidoso Fire Station #1.

Road and Area Closures:

Officials say that there have been updates have been made on area road closures. Closures are in place at Gavilan Canyon from Meander to Highway 48 and Warrior Drive from Hull to Gavilan Canyon. Hull Road remains open but roads east of Hull from

Warrior to Lower Eagle Creek like Snowcap, McBride, Timberline etc. remain closed.

Road closures are being adjusted based on fire activity.