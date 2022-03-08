New Mexico Supreme Court: Grand juries can't challenge COVID orders

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that citizen

can’t convene grand juries to investigate the governor’s response to

COVID-19 because her actions were lawful and within the scope of her

authority.

The high court’s order Monday scuttles three grand jury petitions in the politically

conservative southeastern corner of the state against New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan

Grisham.

The justices also ordered district courts to deny any similar petitions as they are

filed.

In the response to the pandemic, the Democratic governor has pursued

aggressive emergency public health orders that restricted nonessential

business, imposed extended mask mandates and enabled many public schools

to suspend classroom teaching for a year or more.

The orders have withstood multiple legal challenges.

