New Mexico Health Officials Announce 177 New COVID-19 Cases and 22 New Deaths Related To Virus
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 177 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
37 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Chaves County
5 new cases in Cibola County
1 new case in Curry County
18 new cases in Doña Ana County
2 new cases in Eddy County
10 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
11 new cases in Lea County
5 new cases in Lincoln County
3 new cases in Luna County
6 new cases in McKinley County
5 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
1 new case in Rio Arriba County
4 new cases in Roosevelt County
8 new cases in Sandoval County
23 new cases in San Juan County
6 new cases in San Miguel County
20 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
1 new case in Socorro County
1 new case in Taos County
2 new cases in Torrance County
1 new case in Valencia County
2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Twelve recent deaths:
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Chaves County.
A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Otero County.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
Ten* deaths > 30 days:
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 30s from Chaves County.
A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 30s from McKinley County.
A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 7,010.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Mar. 8 are:
88081 - 30
87111 - 27
87507 - 10
87401 - 8
87111 - 7
87114 - 7
88061 - 6
87020 - 4
87107 - 4
87124 – 4
87416 - 4
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 514,170 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 145,424
Catron County: 410
Chaves County: 21,290
Cibola County: 6,845
Colfax County: 2,399
Curry County: 12,503
De Baca County: 568
Doña Ana County: 62,434
Eddy County: 16,956
Grant County: 6,573
Guadalupe County: 1,095
Harding County: 80
Hidalgo County: 1,083
Lea County: 19,143
Lincoln County: 5,162
Los Alamos County: 2,678
Luna County: 6,673
McKinley County: 25,596
Mora County: 751
Otero County: 13,272
Quay County: 1,975
Rio Arriba County: 9,670
Roosevelt County: 4,969
Sandoval County: 33,102
San Juan County: 40,380
San Miguel County: 5,726
Santa Fe County: 27,849
Sierra County: 2,015
Socorro County: 3,780
Taos County: 5,263
Torrance County: 2,657
Union County: 777
Valencia County: 18,378
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 550
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614
Otero County Processing Center: 954
Torrance County Detention Facility: 445
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 487
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 373
Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
Otero County Prison Facility: 589
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275
Roswell Correctional Center: 369
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113
As of today, there are 181 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 480,868 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and can be accessed here: COVID-19 LTC Resources | NM Aging & Long-Term Services (state.nm.us)
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.