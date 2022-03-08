New Mexico Health Officials Announce 177 New COVID-19 Cases and 22 New Deaths Related To Virus

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 177 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

37 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Twelve recent deaths:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County.

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Otero County.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Ten* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Chaves County.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 7,010.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Mar. 8 are:

88081 - 30

87111 - 27

87507 - 10

87401 - 8

87111 - 7

87114 - 7

88061 - 6

87020 - 4

87107 - 4

87124 – 4

87416 - 4

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 514,170 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 145,424

Catron County: 410

Chaves County: 21,290

Cibola County: 6,845

Colfax County: 2,399

Curry County: 12,503

De Baca County: 568

Doña Ana County: 62,434

Eddy County: 16,956

Grant County: 6,573

Guadalupe County: 1,095

Harding County: 80

Hidalgo County: 1,083

Lea County: 19,143

Lincoln County: 5,162

Los Alamos County: 2,678

Luna County: 6,673

McKinley County: 25,596

Mora County: 751

Otero County: 13,272

Quay County: 1,975

Rio Arriba County: 9,670

Roosevelt County: 4,969

Sandoval County: 33,102

San Juan County: 40,380

San Miguel County: 5,726

Santa Fe County: 27,849

Sierra County: 2,015

Socorro County: 3,780

Taos County: 5,263

Torrance County: 2,657

Union County: 777

Valencia County: 18,378

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 550

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614

Otero County Processing Center: 954

Torrance County Detention Facility: 445

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 487

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 373

Lea County Correctional Facility: 933

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 589

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275

Roswell Correctional Center: 369

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 181 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 480,868 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and can be accessed here: COVID-19 LTC Resources | NM Aging & Long-Term Services (state.nm.us)

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.