New Mexico Lawmaker Pleads Not Guilty, Not Running for Another Term

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico lawmaker charged with drunken driving during this year's Legislative session won't seek reelection.

Albuquerque Rep. Georgene Louis says in a statement through her lawyer that she's been honored to serve her constituents the past 10 years but won't try to run again to keep her seat in the House.

Louis, a lawyer for Tesuque Pueblo and a one-time congressional candidate, was seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Louis initially apologized following her arrest but hasn't commented on details later revealed in a video of it. The video shows her identifying herself as a lawmaker and flashing her credentials.