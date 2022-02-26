© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico Lawmaker Pleads Not Guilty, Not Running for Another Term

KRWG | By AP
Published February 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST
Georgene Louis Dem NM State Rep.jpg
www.nmlegis.gov
/

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico lawmaker charged with drunken driving during this year's Legislative session won't seek reelection.

Albuquerque Rep. Georgene Louis says in a statement through her lawyer that she's been honored to serve her constituents the past 10 years but won't try to run again to keep her seat in the House.

Louis, a lawyer for Tesuque Pueblo and a one-time congressional candidate, was seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Louis initially apologized following her arrest but hasn't commented on details later revealed in a video of it. The video shows her identifying herself as a lawmaker and flashing her credentials.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP
Related Content
  • NM-Legislature.jpg
    New Mexico Legislature
    KRWG Public Media coverage of the New Mexico legislature. Major partners include the Associated Press and the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative.
Load More