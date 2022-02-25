Police: Deputies fatally shoot Las Cruces man

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Torrance County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a Las Cruces man after he allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot at one of the deputies, who was not hurt. A New Mexico State Police statement said deputies encountered Andrew Castellano when they responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in snow in Edgewood early Thursday. According to the statement, Castellano, 34, shot at one of the deputies and at least two deputies returned fire, shooting Castellano at least once. Edgewood is 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.