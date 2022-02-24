© 2022 KRWG
Regional

New Mexico lobbyist accuses state lawmaker of groping her

KRWG | By AP
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST
Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lobbyist for progressive advocacy groups in New Mexico has accused a leading Democratic state senator of grabbing and pinching her buttocks at a hotel reception in 2015. She is calling on the lawmaker to resign in a public letter. Lobbyist Marianna Anaya says Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque groped her at a reception in Santa Fe for a teachers union. Ivey-Soto on Wednesday denied that allegation and said his interactions with the lobbyist were never sexual. Anaya vowed to file a complaint with the Legislature, which overhauled its anti-harassment policies in 2018.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP
