Lawmakers Expand Free College for More Students in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is expected to expand one of the country’s most generous free college programs for nearly all adults.

The state Legislature has planned $75 million to fund the program for a year in a bill expected to be signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The “Opportunity Scholarship” is intended to help adults return to college if they couldn't finish in the past. If the funding is expended beyond a year, the program's broad eligibility would make it possible for people to move to New Mexico, establish residency, and get a free degree.

The program covers fees and allows students to use federal grants for living expenses.

