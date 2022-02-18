Doña Ana County updates COVID-19 plan

With the indoor mask mandate lifted in New Mexico, Doña Ana County announced Thursday that face masks will still be required for employees who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as employees in higher risk populations like first responders and detention facility employees. Although the indoor mask mandate has been lifted, county employees still have the option to wear a mask while at work.

County officials said that employees will not have to test weekly or after returning from travel. County employees who test positive for COVID-19 are still required to notify HR immediately and isolated for five consecutive days. Officials say they will continue to monitor pandemic updates.