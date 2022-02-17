© 2022 KRWG
Broad crime bill wins legislative approval in New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published February 17, 2022 at 9:43 AM MST
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A broad suit of crime-fighting initiatives has won legislative approval as lawmakers grapple with concerns about a surge in violent crime in Albuquerque. Approved Thursday on a voice vote of the House, the bill responds in part to calls by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a hardline response to crime as she campaigns for reelection in November. It would expand surveillance of criminal defendants as they await trial with 24-hour monitoring of ankle-bracelet tracking devices. Legislators balked at proposals to ban pretrial release for people accused of some serious crimes. They chose to expand police training and oversight, with funding for alternatives to traditional prosecution and incarceration.

