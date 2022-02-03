Las Cruces Schools, City, County Return to Normal Operations

The City of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County will both resume normal operations Friday according to news releases.

LAS CRUCES, NM - Administrators at Las Cruces Public Schools monitored weather conditions Thursday and made the decision to return all classes to in-person Friday. Students and staff were directed to shift all instruction online for Thursday following adverse weather conditions.

Busses will run on regular schedules, but students are reminded to dress warmly, as morning temperatures will be below freezing. Schools will have cafeterias, gyms and classrooms open for students as they arrive.

Athletic events that were impacted because of Thursday’s weather have been rescheduled as follows:

Middle school boys’ basketball games scheduled for Thursday will be played Monday, Feb. 7