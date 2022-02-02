Weather conditions to disrupt hours of operation for some COVID testing and vaccination sites

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) would like to inform the public of cancellations and delays due to snow and unfavorable weather statewide. Some ICATT COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination events will experience abbreviated schedules on Wednesday, February 2, and Thursday, February 3, due to inclement weather.

The following ICATT testing location reports as follows:

EXPO NM:

Wednesday

Closed all day



Thursday



Closed 8am-12pm

Testing 12pm – 4pm

The following testing locations may experience altered hours due to weather, please check with the locations directly or at the following websites: doineedacovid19test.com or findatest@nm.org and search by provider “eTruthNorth”:

Lea County Event Center

LCPS Field of Dreams

Santa Fe Fair Grounds

Adjustments were also made to various FEMA Bus vaccination sites due to weather and in coordination with the county Emergency Managers. For both Canceled and Delayed events, adjustments are reflected on our website and clients have been informed. Weather will continue to be monitored.

Please check www.cv.nmhealth.org and www.nmhealth.org websites for ongoing updates.

