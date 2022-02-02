New Mexico state spending plan advances toward House vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to increase to annual state general fund spending by $1 billion advanced toward a House floor vote with the backing of key Democrats in the legislative majority and some Republicans.

The lead House budget-writing committee endorsed the legislation Tuesday on a 15-3 vote. The $8.5 billion spending plan sets aside $400 million for a variety of possible tax cuts. The budget plan would channel a windfall of state income linked to federal pandemic relief and surging oil production to shore up resources for public education, health care, policing and infrastructure. The proposal expands programs for tuition-free college postnatal Medicaid coverage for mothers.