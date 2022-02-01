© 2022 KRWG
U.S. Senator Luján Suffers Stroke, Recovering in Hospital

KRWG | By AP
Published February 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST
U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.)
WASHINGTON  — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized last week, when he began to experience dizziness and fatigue.

The 49-year-old Democrat checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday. His chief of staff says the Senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation. He then underwent decompressive surgery to ease the swelling he was experiencing. Luján remains in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, his office says.

