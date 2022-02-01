MVRDA/Central Dispatch Experienced Issues with 911 and Non-Emergency Phone System

UPDATE: phone lines including 911 were restored Tuesday night. Notification came just before 7:30 p.m. from the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority.

LAS CRUCES, NM - Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority (Central Dispatch) has notified area emergency responders that there are issues with their phone system.

At this time Central Dispatch is having difficulty with the 911 number and the non-emergency number (575) 526-0795.

Callers are asked to use the following numbers until the problem can be resolved:

(575) 805-7852

(575) 805-7853

(575) 805-7854

(575) 805-7855

Dona Ana County also reported problems with its phone system Tuesday. In a news release, county officials say, "outside phone lines are down at the Government Center and Fleet Building this morning. Inbound calls to and outbound calls from office phones will not go through during this time. The County’s IT Department is working with Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) to determine what the problem is and resolve it as soon as possible."

Information from Las Cruces Police Department and Dona Ana County.