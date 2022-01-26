State Police Helicopter Hoists Injured Hiker to Safety in Socorro County

Socorro County, NM - On January 22, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., the New Mexico State Police Special Operations Aircraft Section assisted New Mexico Search and Rescue (NM SAR) with the rescue of a stranded and injured hiker in the LaDrones Mountains, near LaDron Peak.

A Socorro Fire Department paramedic and a Socorro County Sheriff’s Office deputy had hiked to the location of the injured 50-year-old female and were providing medical care. The New Mexico State Police Helicopter, call sign ABLE 7 crewed by a pilot, a hoist operator, and a rescue specialist launched to the area to assist.

ABLE 7’s crew located the injured hiker and her rescuers near the top of the mountain. The NMSP rescue specialist was lowered down to the hiker where she and the Socorro Fire Department paramedic were prepared for hoisting.

The hoist mission, which took place at 9,100 feet was a success. ABLE 7 airlifted the injured hiker to a waiting Socorro Fire Department ambulance, and she was transported to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Her current condition is not known.

“I’m very happy to hear of another successful rescue mission by the hard-working members of the NMSP Aircraft Section, and local first responding partners,” said Tim Johnson, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. “The response of ABLE 7 and its crew most certainly saved this hiker’s life”.

The New Mexico State Police unveiled its new helicopter, an Airbus H145 on January 10, 2020, and it’s been proudly serving the citizens of New Mexico ever since.

Information from New Mexico State Police.