"A Long Road to Tao" - at the Fountain Theatre -film partially shot in Mesilla and Las Cruces

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:02 PM MDT

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Author Michael Allen, Producer/Co-Screenwriter and Alex Carig, Director/Co-Screenwriter of the film of “A Long Road to Tao,” based on the book by Michael Allen, “Tao of Surfing: Finding Depth at Low Tide.” The Mesilla Valley Film Society will present the award-winning film, partially shot in Mesilla and Las Cruces, at the historic Fountain Theatre in Mesilla, New Mexico March 28th - April 3rd.
For more information visit www.taoofsurfing.com www.mesillavalleyfilm.org

Michael Allen and Rick Hynes
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
