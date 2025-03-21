"A Long Road to Tao" - at the Fountain Theatre -film partially shot in Mesilla and Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Author Michael Allen, Producer/Co-Screenwriter and Alex Carig, Director/Co-Screenwriter of the film of “A Long Road to Tao,” based on the book by Michael Allen, “Tao of Surfing: Finding Depth at Low Tide.” The Mesilla Valley Film Society will present the award-winning film, partially shot in Mesilla and Las Cruces, at the historic Fountain Theatre in Mesilla, New Mexico March 28th - April 3rd.

For more information visit www.taoofsurfing.com www.mesillavalleyfilm.org

