© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2nd Annual Artists' Workshop Week

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:50 AM MDT
The Ten O'Clock Artists
Artists' Workshop Week - March 15-23, 2025

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Memoir Coach and Author Karen Ray, one of the workshop leaders for the 2nd Annual Artists’ Workshop Week, March 15-23, held at over 33 participating artists’ studios and spaces throughout Las Cruces and LC Metals Guild. Sponsored by The Ten O’Clock Artists, it was created for Las Cruces by Gabriele Teich after experiencing an Artists’ Workshop Week in Bellingen, Australia. Register at www.gabrieleteich.com/workshop-week; and Facebook – The Ten O’Clock Artists.
Karen Ray - www.rememberingthetime.net.

Karen Ray at KRWG FM studios
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
See stories by Emily Guerra