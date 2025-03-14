Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Memoir Coach and Author Karen Ray, one of the workshop leaders for the 2nd Annual Artists’ Workshop Week, March 15-23, held at over 33 participating artists’ studios and spaces throughout Las Cruces and LC Metals Guild. Sponsored by The Ten O’Clock Artists, it was created for Las Cruces by Gabriele Teich after experiencing an Artists’ Workshop Week in Bellingen, Australia. Register at www.gabrieleteich.com/workshop-week; and Facebook – The Ten O’Clock Artists.

Karen Ray - www.rememberingthetime.net.

Karen Ray at KRWG FM studios