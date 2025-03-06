© 2025 KRWG
Explore El Paso's Rich History and its impact on the Nation with "The Crossing"

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published March 6, 2025 at 11:18 AM MST
The Crossing by Richard Parker

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with El Paso native, award-winning journalist and author, Richard Parker, son of an American father and Mexican mother with roots in both cultures. He was inspired by the 2019 Walmart massacre in El Paso, Texas to write his new book - The Crossing: El Paso, the Southwest, and America’s Forgotten Origin Story.” Parker says El Paso is the crossroads of Indigenous America. www.richardparkerswest.com

Richard Parker with his new book - The Crossing
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
