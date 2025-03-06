Explore El Paso's Rich History and its impact on the Nation with "The Crossing"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with El Paso native, award-winning journalist and author, Richard Parker, son of an American father and Mexican mother with roots in both cultures. He was inspired by the 2019 Walmart massacre in El Paso, Texas to write his new book - “The Crossing: El Paso, the Southwest, and America’s Forgotten Origin Story.” Parker says El Paso is the crossroads of Indigenous America. www.richardparkerswest.com

Richard Parker with his new book - The Crossing