Crystal Massey, Weaving for Justice, Steering Committee Member says, Las Cruces will join in a worldwide annual celebration for "International Women's Day," IWD 2025, with the theme "Accelerate Action." Sponsored by two local non-profits, "Weaving for Justice: and "A Still Voice," it will take place on March 7, 8 & 9, at Nopalito's Galería, 326 S. Mesquite Street, Las Cruces, NM.

