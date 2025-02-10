"One Billion Rising" a Worldwide Movement to Stop All Forms of Violence on V-Day

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Rosalba Ruiz, Colonias Development Council Promotoras Programs Coordinator, and Krysta Montez, La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Center, two of three organizing non-profits along with La Casa Inc., about “One Billion Rising” dance for freedom for V-Day, with an International movement to take a stand to stop all forms of violence . The event is FREE and will take place on Valentine’s Day, February 14th from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at New America School Parking Lot, 207 S. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001 with information tables by 29 other non-profit organizations. www.coloniasnm.org; www.onbillionrising.org.

Angelina Malone, KRWG Public Media Krysta Montez and Rosalba Ruiz at KRWG FM studios