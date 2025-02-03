A Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) now in Doña Ana County at FYI+

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Kathryn Schmidt, Program Director for the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCHBC), at Families & Youth Innovations Plus (FYI+) about their certification in Doña Ana County by the New Mexico Health Care Authority (HCA) and the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD). The specially designated clinics provide a comprehensive range of outpatient mental health, substance use disorder, and primary care screening services for anyone, youth and adults, including a 24/7 crisis response and medication-assisted treatment. No insurance is required. www.fyiplusnm.org; and www.nmrecovery.org/ccbhc; or call (575)522-4004.

