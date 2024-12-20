Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Award-winning local author, Charmayne Samuelson, about her 11th book, Mata Ortiz “Poetry of Clay: Poesía del Barro,” a photo and bilingual poetry book showcasing 24 potters and their work. She launched her book in the small village of Mata Ortiz in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, less than 100 miles from the U.S.-Mexico Border. Ciudad Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, Presidente Municipal de Juárez, was able to attend the event. Her next events will be at the Amerind Museum, 2100 N. Amerind Road, Dragoon, AZ 85609 – February 14-15, and in March 2025, with a few of the artists and their contemporary pottery of today.

The book is available at Samuelson’s website: www.woodduckpublishers.com; and Amazon.com.

Mata Ortiz "Poetry of the Clay: Poesía del Barro," by Chardmayne Samuelson