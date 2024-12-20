© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mata Ortiz "Poetry of the Clay: Poesía del Barro"

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:22 AM MST
Angelina Malone, Digital Media Specialist, KRWG Public Media
Charmaye Samuelson at KRWG FM studios

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Award-winning local author, Charmayne Samuelson, about her 11th book, Mata Ortiz “Poetry of Clay: Poesía del Barro,” a photo and bilingual poetry book showcasing 24 potters and their work. She launched her book in the small village of Mata Ortiz in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, less than 100 miles from the U.S.-Mexico Border. Ciudad Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, Presidente Municipal de Juárez, was able to attend the event. Her next events will be at the Amerind Museum, 2100 N. Amerind Road, Dragoon, AZ 85609 – February 14-15, and in March 2025, with a few of the artists and their contemporary pottery of today.
The book is available at Samuelson’s website: www.woodduckpublishers.com; and Amazon.com.

Mata Ortiz "Poetry of the Clay: Poesía del Barro," by Chardmayne Samuelson
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
See stories by Emily Guerra