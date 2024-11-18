3rd Annual "One Huge Fiesta" November 23rd at Young Park

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Staci Kuchler, one of the organizers of “The Sophia,” a public charity organization which started as a blanket and heater drive for underserved communities between Las Cruces and El Paso. Three “Moms,” Kristin Rankin, Amanda Amaya-Milner, and Staci Kuchler, who volunteer their time to “The Sophia,” the “Blanket, Heater & Toy Drive,” November, December & January, and the “3rd Annual One Huge Fiesta” on Saturday, November 23rd from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Young Park, 850 S. Walnut Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001, FREE and open to all families. The Popsicle Bridge Contest, a new event with cash prizes, will start at 2 p.m., thesophiaorg@gmail.com, register by email, instructions and supplies will be provided. Other events at the Fiesta will include Fairyland, face painting, inflatable bouncy houses, mini putt-putt course, insects and reptiles, sensory station, outdoor games, vendor market, food, fundraiser for the kids and more. The One Huge Fiesta will be one of the collection sites for the “Blanket, Heater & Toy Drive.” Other collection sites and more information at www.thesophia.org; on Facebook: The Sophia Org; and Instagram@OneHugeFiesta.

Copyright 2024 KRWG

/ 3rd Annual One Huge Fiesta Hosted by The Sophia

/