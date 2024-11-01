Pet Urgent Care in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Dr. Debra Megonigle, Owner of Pet Dr. 911, a new emergency animal clinic at 2970 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001, open on weekends only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. She has owned 3 clinics prior to Pet Dr. 911. Dr. Megonigle graduated from the University of Missouri and went on to do an internship at Alameda East Vet Hospital in Denver, Colorado, and ran their emergency for three years. She and her Certified Vet Tech, Stephanie Mathers, have been doing emergency vet care for 30 years. The clinic was recently broken into and robbed, still under investigation. Phone # (575)523-8888 or email at petdr.911vet@gmail.com; on Facebook at Pet Dr. 911 Pet Urgent Care.