Doña Ana Village Celebrates Día de los Muertos

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published October 25, 2024 at 2:27 PM MDT
President of Doña Ana Village Historic Preservation Committee,Henry Jasso and his son Elijah Jasso at KRWG FM Studios.
Angelina Malone, KRWG Public Media
President of Doña Ana Village Historic Preservation Committee,Henry Jasso and his son Elijah Jasso at KRWG FM Studios.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Doña Ana Village Historic Preservation Committee President, Henry Jasso, about the committee and the village’s celebration of Día de los Muertos Fiesta (Day of the Dead). The Fiesta is FREE and open to the public on Saturday, November 2nd from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the De La O Visitors Center, Doña Ana Village Plaza, 135 Joe Gutierrez Street. Visitors can honor their loved ones with an ofrenda on the Village Plaza, set up time is 11a.m.-2p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music, ballet folklorico, a Silent Auction, an art show, lotería, and a costume contest with cash prizes. Information at www.donaanavillagehpc.org and Facebook @ Doña Ana Village Historic Preservation Committee.
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
