Mesquite Street Amigos Celebrate 175th Anniversary of Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Mesquite Street Amigos organizers, John Verploegh and Irene Oliver-Lewis, to commemorate the heritage of the first families in Las Cruces’ Original Townsite established in 1849 at the Mesquite Street Historic District. Saturday, November 2nd at Klein Park in Las Cruces, 155 N. Mesquite Street, will be one of several events to celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the City of Las Cruces. (Registration for your place on the plat map on the basketball court is from 9a.m. to 3p.m.) The event ceremony starts at 11a.m. with a blessing from the local Piro-Manso-Tewa indigenous tribal members, the first inhabitant peoples represented. The event is free and open to the public. The closing of the ceremony is a Farewell/Despedida to the departed spirits in a celebration of Día de los Muertos with a community altar. Contact information: John Verploegh (575)312-3910 – jverploeogh@gmail.com; Irene Oliver-Lewis (575)312-3910 – iolewis@zianet.com; or Faith Hutson (575)635-1608 - lcgarden64@gmail.com; and MesquiteStreetAmigos@gmail.com. Sponsored by City of Las Cruces and Visit Las Cruces.

John Verploegh, Mesquite Street Amigos Las Cruces Original Townsite Plat 1853