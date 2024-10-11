Las Esperanzas Celebrates 25 Years in the Historic Mesquite District

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Esperanzas’ President, Martha Rodriguez, and Historian, Corrina Miramontes from the Mesquite Historic District Neighborhood Group celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Las Esperanzas. It also coincides with the 175th Anniversary of the City of Las Cruces founded in the Mesquite Historic District. The celebration will take place from 1 -5 p.m., Saturday, October 26th at Klein Park, 155 N. Mesquite St., Las Cruces, NM 88001. There will be: Live Music by “4Winds Band,” performances by NMSU Mariachi, NMSU Ballet Folklorico, and FREE food and face painting for the kids. For more information call Martha Rodriguez at 575-446-4441 or Corrina Miramontes at 530-721-0438; on Facebook @Las Esperanzas Inc.; www.Las-Esperanzas.com

