32nd Empty Bowls Benefit

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published October 5, 2024 at 11:39 AM MDT
Angelina Malone, KRWG Public Media
Jan Archey, Potters' Guild of Las Cruces current President, and Chair of Empty Bowls at KRWG Studios

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Jan Archey, Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces founding member, current President, and Chair of Empty Bowls of Las Cruces, about the 32nd Annual Empty Bowls to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 18th at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 West Griggs Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Tickets are available at the door or online or at www.pottersguildlc.org. Over 40 local restaurants will be donating a variety of soups; and bread will also be donated by local bakeries. An online Silent Auction will be October 11th-21st through Mesilla Valley Estate Sales (www.mvestatesales.com.)
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
