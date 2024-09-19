© 2024 KRWG
Las Cruces Senior Programs

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published September 19, 2024 at 2:58 PM MDT
Las Cruces Sun News
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces Senior Programs Long Term Care Senior Manager, Lori Garcia-Palacios, about their unique senior services, programs and centers. Besides their nutrition and recreation programs, they have long term care in-home services such as home delivered meals, Home Care (light housekeeping), Respite Services and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. More information at www.lascruces.gov/commuity and Facebook, with five centers in Las Cruces:
Munson Center – 975 S. Mesquite Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001 – (575) 528-3000
East Side Center – 310 N. Tornillo Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001 – (575) 528-3012
Henry Benavidez Community Center – 1045 McClure Road, NM 88005 – (575) 541-2005
Sage Café Senior Center – 6121 Reynolds Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011- (575) 528-3151
Frank O’Brien Papen Center- 304 Bell Avenue, NM 88005 – (575) 541-2455
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
