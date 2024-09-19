Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces Senior Programs Long Term Care Senior Manager, Lori Garcia-Palacios, about their unique senior services, programs and centers. Besides their nutrition and recreation programs, they have long term care in-home services such as home delivered meals, Home Care (light housekeeping), Respite Services and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. More information at www.lascruces.gov/commuity and Facebook, with five centers in Las Cruces:

Munson Center – 975 S. Mesquite Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001 – (575) 528-3000

East Side Center – 310 N. Tornillo Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001 – (575) 528-3012

Henry Benavidez Community Center – 1045 McClure Road, NM 88005 – (575) 541-2005

Sage Café Senior Center – 6121 Reynolds Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011- (575) 528-3151

Frank O’Brien Papen Center- 304 Bell Avenue, NM 88005 – (575) 541-2455

