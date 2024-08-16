20th Annual "Festival of Fine Arts" - Labor Day Weekend

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Director of Holy Cross Retreat Center, Father Tom Smith, a Conventual Franciscan Priest for nearly 50 years. The 20th Annual Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts will be hosted by Holy Cross Retreat Center on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, August 31st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, NM 88047. Something new this year, all but 13 artists can be visited in air-conditioned rooms, with others in the shade. Also, new food vendors; beer from Little Toad Creek Brewery; and wine from Mesa Vista Winery. More information on Facebook and www.holycrossretreat.org. Fr. Smith also talks about a book he wrote – “Poor Tom”: Living With our Limitations, available on Amazon.

