Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with local writer and Las Cruces City Councilor for District 1, Cassie McClure, about a book signing for her new book – “My so-called Millennial Life” from 10am – 12noon on Saturday July 20th at COAS Books, 317 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM. Information www.cassiemcclure.com or www.creators.com.

