KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published July 8, 2024 at 3:58 PM MDT
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with (UTEP) University of Texas at El Paso Associate Sculpture Professor, Angel Cabrales, about his exhibit – “It Came from Beyond the Border,” opening at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main Street, in Downtown Las Cruces on July 10th through September 21st with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. His science fiction b-movie posters and futuristic art create powerful images that challenge and comment on U.S. Immigration policies, a part of his ongoing “Tequila Sci-Fi Series.”. As a multimedia artist, he will also include a sculpture. To view his posters visit www.angelcabrales.com; and visit the Branigan Cultural Center at www.lascruces.gov/Museums.

