Entrepreneurial Seminar FREE in Las Cruces - July 9

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:38 AM MDT
"A time to empower yourself with support and training with a FREE seminar - Warrior Transition Getting Entrepreneurial."

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Warrior Transition Director, John Trujillo, about their “Warrior Transition Getting Entrepreneurial Seminar.” Warrior Transition, a non-profit organization, is in partnership with the City of Las Cruces to provide an in-person FREE seminar taught by Larry C. Farrell, Chairman of The Farrell Company, founded in 1983.
Farrell has taught entrepreneurship to more individuals, companies, and governments than anyone worldwide, and is the author of several books. The Farrell Company has taught entrepreneurship to over 8 million students in 40 countries.

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez will open the seminar on Tuesday, July 9th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Retreat Center, 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, NM 88047, lunch will provided at no cost.

Registration – www.warriortransition.org.

"The New Entrepreneurial Age" by Larry C. Farrell
"Getting Entrepreneurial," by Larry C. Farrell, Creating and Growing Your Own Business
"Getting Entrepreneurial" by Larry C. Farrell
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
See stories by Emily Guerra