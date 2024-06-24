WNMU Professor is 6th Silver City/Grant County Poet Laureate

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Western New Mexico University Humanities Department Professor, Heather Frankland, about her new position as Poet Laureate of Silver City and Grant County. She says the Silver City/Grant County Poet Laureate program, established in 2011, is the only program in all Southern New Mexico and hopes to bring more awareness of the program and growth of poetry in the community. As Assistant Professor of English, Frankland also helped organize the “Sin Fronteras Creative Writing Project” at WNMU earlier this year. Her time in the Peace Corps also impacted her writings. She reads a poem she wrote for her grandmother from her first published chapbook “Midwest Musings” published by Finishing Line in Fall 2023. www.swwordfiesta.org

