WNMU Professor is 6th Silver City/Grant County Poet Laureate

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM MDT
Heather Frankland, new Poet Laureate for Silver City/Grant County
Heather Frankland
Heather Frankland, new Poet Laureate for Silver City/Grant County

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Western New Mexico University Humanities Department Professor, Heather Frankland, about her new position as Poet Laureate of Silver City and Grant County. She says the Silver City/Grant County Poet Laureate program, established in 2011, is the only program in all Southern New Mexico and hopes to bring more awareness of the program and growth of poetry in the community. As Assistant Professor of English, Frankland also helped organize the “Sin Fronteras Creative Writing Project” at WNMU earlier this year. Her time in the Peace Corps also impacted her writings. She reads a poem she wrote for her grandmother from her first published chapbook “Midwest Musings” published by Finishing Line in Fall 2023. www.swwordfiesta.org
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
