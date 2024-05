Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Western New Mexico University Director of Cultural Affairs, Alexandra Tager, and Bryant Chaffino, Director of Mariachi Plata de WNMU, about returning with the 6th year of their signature cultural event – ¡Fiesta Latina! on June 6th-9th, starting with WNMU’s Mariachi Conference on June 4th. www.FiestaLatina.org