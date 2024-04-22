175th Birthday of Las Cruces in the Historic Mesquite District

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Mesquite Historic District residents and members of the Mesquite Street Amigos, Faith Hutson and David Chavez, to talk about the 175th Birthday of Las Cruces in the original townsite of the Mesquite Historic District, 1849-2024. Events will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27th with a walking tour beginning at historic Klein Park with David Chavez, followed by the Glass in the Garden Open House Fundraiser from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. at the historic residence of Faith Hutson and her husband, John Verploegh, 706 B South Mesquite Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Information at www.visitlascruces.com.

Upscaled Glass Art by Faith Hutson