Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with IRS-CI (Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation) Phoenix Office Special Agent, Kate Myers, about staying safe this tax season with tips to safeguard against tax crime schemes, selecting a tax preparer, identity theft, and more.

Visit www.irs.gov for more information. IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in Las Cruces, NM contact 1-844-545-5640 to make an appointment.

Criminal Investigation (CI) classifies its investigations into the following emphasis areas: Abusive Return Preparer Enforcement; Abusive Tax Schemes; Bankruptcy Fraud; Corporate Fraud; Employment Tax Enforcement; Financial Institution Fraud; Gaming; General Fraud Investigations; Healthcare Fraud; Identity Theft Schemes; International Investigations; Money Laundering & Bank Secrecy Act (BSA); Narcotics related Investigations; Non-filer Enforcement; Public Corruption Crimes; and Questionable Refund Program (QRP).