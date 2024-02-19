NMSU's Annual Research and Creativity Week - 2/26 to 3/1

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University’s University Research Council Chair and Assistant Professor of Sociology, Dr. Marshall Taylor, about NMSU’s annual Research and Creativity Week – February 26th through March 1st at various locations on and off campus. Every year, students, staff, and faculty have an opportunity to showcase their research, creativity, and contributions to the community. All presentations, workshops, and events are free and open to the public, but some events require registration. The opening keynote speech is by El Paso born artist Celia Álvarez Muñoz, titled “Why you shouldn’t make Art in your Kitchen.” From 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on February 26th at the ASNMU Center for the Arts, 1000 E. University Ave., with a reception at the University Art Museum, 1308 E. University Ave., from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information and registration visit: www.research.nmsu.edu.

Dr. Marshall Taylor Dr. Marshall Taylor, NMSU's University Research Council Chair for Research and Creativity Week 2024